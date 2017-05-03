Beaufort County, Hilton Head National leaders to meet publicly on development agreement

A Beaufort County board tasked with negotiating an agreement with the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Club for development at the site will meet publicly Thursday.
The meeting, scheduled to include both open discussions and closed-door sessions, is set for 3 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island.
The development agreement subcommittee — made up of County Councilmen Tabor Vaux, Steve Fobes and Rick Caporale — met with Hilton Head National officials in late March, but failed to strike a deal.
About 100 people attended that March meeting.
The committee proposed an agreement that would rezone up to 130 acres of the 300-acre property and allow the construction of a mixed-use development that could include residential, commercial, hospitality and entertainment spaces. The remainder of the property would retain its current rural zoning.
