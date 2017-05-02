This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Pause 0:38 Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same 1:43 Hot dog: what to do if you see a pet left in a car 1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach 0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:21 Sunday highlights from the air show 1:15 Plane flies backwards and sideways at the Beaufort air show 0:22 Air Canada: Welcome to Savannah-Hilton Head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN