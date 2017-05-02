This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

A Southwest Airlines executive told lawmakers Tuesday that the carrier will stop the unpopular practice of overbooking flights as airline customer-service practices come under scrutiny.
Bob Jordan, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Southwest, told members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that the airline would cease overbooking as of next week.
“It fits perfectly with our brand,” said Jordan, whose airline is the largest domestic carrier by passengers and unlike its rivals does not charge checked-bag or flight-change fees.
The main focus of Tuesday’s hearing was last month’s widely publicized incident where police violently dragged a Kentucky doctor off a United Airlines flight in Chicago. The passenger was removed to accommodate airline employees, and cellphone video of the incident was viewed worldwide.
“We failed,” said United CEO Oscar Munoz, who’s endured weeks of criticism for the incident and the airline’s response to it.
Executives from United and American, who also testified Tuesday, did not say whether they would follow Southwest’s example.
The April 9 incident, in which United passenger David Dao sustained a concussion and a broken nose and two lost teeth, has prompted changes. United and American will no longer remove passengers once they are on board the aircraft. Delta and United will offer passengers as much as $10,000 to give up their seats.
Dao and United reached an undisclosed settlement last week.
Lawmakers, who are some of the most frequent fliers in the country, put the airlines on notice that they needed to do better.
“We will hold you accountable and expect real results,” said Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., the committee’s chairman.
“No one should ever be treated this way, and we’re here to ensure it never happens again,” said Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., the chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee.
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
Comments