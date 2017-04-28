House backs one more week of government spending

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a one-week temporary spending bill Friday, moving Congress a crucial step closer to staving off a partial government shutdown that looms at midnight.
Lawmakers voted for a continuing resolution – or CR – to keep federal agencies and services operating while they seek a long-term spending bill.
"The best we can do is kick the can down the road for a week, and we’ll have this debate again next week," said Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., a member of the House Rules Committee.
Several Republicans were annoyed that funding battle will continue into next week, but grudgingly voted to do it.
"I think it's the wrong way to do business but I'm willing to wait five days to see what the long term plan is," said. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, who has voted against continuing resolutions in the past. "What it means for the American people is that we're going to go further into debt."
Friday’s vote comes after the White House and some congressional Republicans retreated from attempts to bring a GOP-crafted rewrite of the President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act to a floor vote on Friday or Saturday.
The White House desperately wanted a vote on the re-worked bill in order to give President Donald Trump a victory as his first 100 days approaches on Saturday.
But the health care effort was temporarily abandoned as Republican congressional leaders acknowledged there weren’t enough votes for the GOP health care plan – called the American Health Care Act – largely because of opposition to some provisions by moderate Republicans.
At least 18 Republicans are on record opposing the health care bill, which contains an amendment negotiated by conservative House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and moderate Tuesday Group leader Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., that gives states the ability to seek waivers that would weaken parts of Obamacare, including measures that protect people with preexisting conditions.
"As soon as we have the votes, we’ll vote on it," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters as he left a Republican leadership meeting Thursday night.
While Friday’s House vote held little drama, getting to the yeas and nays was fraught with anxious moments.
The short-term spending bill now awaits action in the Senate which, like the House, is struggling over reaching accord on a longer-term government funding bill.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. blocked a measure Thursday to let the Senate approve the short-term spending bill without a formal vote. Democratic aides indicated that Schumer would drop his objection once he feels there’s an agreement on a long-term government funding bill.
"Instead of rushing through health care, they first ought to get the government funded for a full year, plain and simple," Schumer told reporters Thursday.
Still, the Senate Democratic leader indicted that Democrats and Republicans are close to reaching a long-term deal that would fund the government through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
"There are some sticking points that remain, but I'm optimistic that we can come up with an agreement very soon," Schumer said. "The final product will be something that both sides can be proud of, it will help keep us safe at home and adequately fund the programs that our middle class families rely on."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reminded Schumer that if the Senate doesn’t approve the stopgap spending bill, more than 22,000 coal miners will lose health care coverage next month, including 2,750 in the state McConnell represents. In December, the miners got a last-minute four-month fix.
Lesley Clark, Tony Pugh and Curtis Tate contributed to this story.
