Jane Perdue to speak at upcoming League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area luncheon

Jane Perdue, former board president of the Center for Women in Charleston, will speak at a League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area luncheon set for 11:45 a.m. May 10 at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive, Hilton Head Island.
Perdue will speak on the “Status of Women in South Carolina,” according to a league newsletter.
The league will also “honor local female elected officials with the hope that they will inspire other women to run for elected office,” the newsletter said.
League members must register for the luncheon by May 1. The cost is $30.
For more information on registration, email Jan Billingslea at jjbill12@aol.com.
