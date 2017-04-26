Politics & Government

April 26, 2017 2:26 PM

These Hilton Head pathways are closing for sewer line project

By Teresa Moss

Stretches of pedestrian pathways on Spanish Wells Road will be closed starting Monday as sewer lines are installed in the area, according to a Hilton Head Public Service District release.

The district will be installing the lines near the intersection of Marshland Road and on Oakview Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone.

Pete Nardi, PSD general manager, said the affected pathway sections could be closed for a couple of weeks during daytime hours.

“It is really a safety concern,” he said.

The release said there will be “significant” tree removal on S.C. Department of Transportation rights of way for the project, noting that state and town permits were obtained for the tree removal.

The project is part of the town’s plan to provide sewer options to all islanders, the release said.

  Comments  

