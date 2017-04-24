Columnist David Lauderdale to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry meeting

David Lauderdale, Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette columnist and senior editor, is set to speak at an upcoming meeting of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry.
His talk will focus on “local issues of interest and the media in today’s political climate,” according to news release from the organization.
The lunch meeting will be held at noon on May 10 at the Golf Club at Indigo Run, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.
The cost for lunch is $20.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Richard Hammes at president@liberalmenhhi.org.
