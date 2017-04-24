Politics & Government

April 24, 2017 8:20 AM

Columnist David Lauderdale to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry meeting

Staff reports

David Lauderdale, Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette columnist and senior editor, is set to speak at an upcoming meeting of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry.

His talk will focus on “local issues of interest and the media in today’s political climate,” according to news release from the organization.

The lunch meeting will be held at noon on May 10 at the Golf Club at Indigo Run, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.

The cost for lunch is $20.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Richard Hammes at president@liberalmenhhi.org.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:15

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations
Gas tax: Yea or Nay? 1:24

Gas tax: Yea or Nay?
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:30

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos