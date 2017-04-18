Mark Sanford plans series of Beaufort County events on Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, will host a town hall in Sun City Hilton Head this morning, one of several public events across Beaufort County on Tuesday.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Pavilion, 114b Sun City Lane and is open to Sun City residents only. Sanford has hosted numerous town halls in recent weeks, including events in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island.
His schedule Tuesday includes a coffee event on Hilton Head at 8:45 a.m.; a 12:30 p.m. “office hours” at Five Guys in Bluffton; a construction roundtable discussion at 12-b Arley Way, Suite 200, in Bluffton at 2 p.m.; and an availability at his Beaufort office on 710 Boundary St. starting at 4 p.m.
