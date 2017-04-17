Politics & Government

April 17, 2017 2:05 PM

Immigration issues to be discussed at upcoming Democratic Club South of Broad event

Staff reports

The Democratic Club South of Broad will host Claire Sullivan at an upcoming meeting on immigration issues.

The event, which will include light refreshments, is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Palmetto Electric Cooperative community room, 111 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club news release.

Sullivan, who serves on the board of directors at the World Affairs Council of Hilton Head, teaches at the University of South Carolina Beaufort Osher Life Long Learning Institute. She also teaches English to immigrants in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, the release said.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents

This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents 0:27

This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents
Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny 1:03

Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny
Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan 0:31

Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos