Why Hilton Head’s mayor made this “hat” video

Hilton Head Island mayor David Bennett can wear many hats — at least in a seemingly low-budget, homegrown video he released this week via social media.

The video, posted on Bennett’s Facebook page, superimposes him at the beach with a bike while wearing an RBC Heritage plaid jacket. Bennett in the video is passed a series of hats which he uses to represent different organizations that make up the island’s community.

“This was all homegrown, grassroots stuff,” Bennett said about the video when contacted Thursday.

He said it was not a part of an official town marketing campaign.

Bennett said he was frustrated when he was part of a Heritage Classic Foundation promotional video, noting he couldn’t fit everything he wanted to say about the island in the allotted 45 seconds. He said the Heritage video is shown to event attendees while riding shuttles to and from parking lots.

“I wanted to give shout-outs to the entire community,” he said.

Bennett said it was his wife’s idea to create the video to give him another way to share his views about the community. A friend helped put the video together, he said.

“What is great about Hilton Head Island is some of these other assets and No. 1, the people,” Bennett said. “I was really trying to speak about the sense of place that is created by people.”