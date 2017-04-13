Politics & Government

April 13, 2017 3:17 PM

Trump Jr. mocks college students about Chick-fil-A

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Twitter to mock a group of Pittsburgh college students opposed to the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to their campus.

A student newspaper at Duquesne University reports that a student government representative last month proposed asking the university to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A. Niko Martini told The Duquesne Duke that Chick-fil-A “has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights.”

Trump Jr. tweeted a link to an article on the controversy Thursday and wrote: “Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered”

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has publicly spoken about his opposition to gay marriage. The Atlanta-based company said in a statement Thursday: “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics

Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics 0:31

Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics
Whose face does Sen. Lindsey Graham see when he hits his golf ball? 0:29

Whose face does Sen. Lindsey Graham see when he hits his golf ball?
Sen. Graham: 0:55

Sen. Graham: "I'm not worried about my approval rating. I'm worried about the country."

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos