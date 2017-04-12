Coastal Discovery Museum plans $10 million expansion

Creating a large performing arts center has dominated recent Hilton Head Island Venue Committee discussions, but one option has gone relatively unnoticed — a $10 million Coastal Discovery Museum expansion.
Rex Garniewicz, the museum’s president and CEO, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette Wednesday that the proposed 30,000-square-foot expansion is in the early planning stages. The museum currently operates out of several buildings totaling about 10,000 square feet at the town-owned Honey Horn site.
He said the expansion would allow the museum to bring in national and international exhibits focused on topics that attract locals and tourists alike, such as the Titanic or pirates.
Museum officials have been quietly putting together a 10-year plan that would include expanding revenue through programming, fundraising for local donations, and applying for nonprofit and corporate grants, Garniewicz said.
The town’s consultant on venue options last last month told the Venue Committee, on which Garniewicz serves, that the town should invest in the museum’s future, though the expansion project wasn’t specifically mentioned then.
“This is a well-established and strong organization,” consultant Duncan Webb, of Webb Management Services, said then about the museum. “It is a key destination during tourism season. We are impressed, and we like the ideas they are already coming out with.”
The museum attracts about 120,000 visitors every year and provides educational programs to more than 10,000 students annually, according to Garniewicz.
“We are an option for tourists when they can’t go to the beach,” Garniewicz said Wednesday.
The expansion project would include about 10,000 square feet of gallery space that would have to be constructed to specific guidelines to attract major exhibits such as ones from the Smithsonian, he said.
“We can’t do that in an old wood-framed building,” Garniewicz said. “The Smithsonian has been very clear that they will not loan artifacts because the facility does not meet the standards.”
Garniewicz said he currently is working as a curator on a Smithsonian traveling exhibit and previously brought large attractions, such as mummies, to the Indiana State Museum.
Other space in the proposed Coastal Discovery Museum expansion will be used for a 150- to 200-seat auditorium, meeting rooms for local community groups, and storage, he said.
Garniewicz said the hope is that large exhibits brought in during tourism season would fund local programing throughout the rest of the year. Hilton Head mayor David Bennett said Wednesday that national exhibits at the museum could be positive for the island.
“It would enhance the quality of life for locals and enhance the experience for tourists,” Bennett said.
The museum wasn’t expecting town funding when it started developing plans for the expansion, Garniewicz said, noting that without town funding, it likely will take about 10 years to raise money needed to build the facility and create an endowment to help with future operating costs.
The museum also probably needs at least another five years to develop the programming, staff and revenue sources needed to support the expansion, he added.
A discussion about the museum followed Webb’s venue recommendations during a meeting last week of the town Venue Committee. The committee is charged with providing the town with proposals to support arts and culture on the island.
Although the committee made no final decisions, support for the museum expansion project was the only recommendation out of six by Webb to receive fully favorable comments from committee members. After those discussions, Garniewicz revealed details about the expansion plans when asked by other committee members.
Any recommendations approved by the committee would have to go to Town Council for consideration. If approved by the council, Webb would start a second phase of research, which would provide more specifics on funding options and timelines for those projects.
The museum was shut down for two months following Hurricane Matthew as the town closed its entrance to operate a debris processing center at the site.
The museum later received $150,000 from the town to cover lost operating costs for one of the two months after Garniewicz asked for financial help. He said then he requested the funds because the lease agreement stated the town could use the property only for one month.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
