Shelter Cove playground closed for repairs

Hurricane Matthew damage has closed a Shelter Cove Community Park playground for repairs, Hilton Head Island town staff said Tuesday.
Scott Liggett, town engineer and director of public projects and facilities, said while making minor repairs to the playground this week, staff discovered damage to the foundation that was previously unnoticed.
“It is unfortunate timing to have to close it, but it will need to be repaired,” said Liggett, referring to the Heritage golf tournament.
A town contractor will be working to get the playground open as soon as possible, according to a news release. The remainder of the park remains open.
Other playgrounds can be found in the following parks: Jarvis Creek Park, Driessen Beach Park, Islander's Beach Park, Chaplin Park and Crossings Park.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments