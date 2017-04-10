Beaufort County GOP to elect officers, select state delegates at Sun City convention

The Beaufort County Republican party will elect county officers and select its state delegates at next week’s annual convention.
The 2017 county convention is scheduled Saturday, April 22, at the Sun City Pavilion. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the convention is slated for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
S.C. Lt. Gov. Kevin L. Bryant will be the keynote speaker.
Pre--register on the Eventbrite website.
For more information about the convention, visit the Beaufort County Republican Party website at www.BeaufortGOP.com, or contact Jim Riordan at 269-567-8118 or jimrior@gmail.com.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
