Hilton Head committee moves art venue discussion to later this month

Without notifying the public, the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Venue Committee canceled a Friday meeting at which it had planned to recommend art venue options.
Cindy Creamer, committee chair, said Friday the meeting was called off because of a lack of quorum. She said she assumed town staff would notify the public.
But the notification didn’t happen because the meeting was canceled before it could be posted, Jennifer Ray, town planning and special projects manager, said Friday.
Creamer announced the Friday meeting before her closing a meeting on Wednesday, when the venue recommendations were originally supposed to take place. After more than three hours of discussion, the committee decided Wednesday to extend the discussion to the now-canceled Friday meeting.
Creamer said the committee plans to meet again on April 20 at 9 a.m. at Town Hall, One Town Center Court.
“We could not get a quorum next week because of Heritage,” she said.
