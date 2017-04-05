Politics & Government

April 5, 2017 7:18 PM

Art venue discussion extended to Friday after hours of discussion

By Teresa Moss

After more than three hours of discussions, a decision for art and culture options were put on hold by the Hilton Head Island Venue Committee on Wednesday.

The town committee was set to come up with recommendations for what options the town should research during the meeting. Yet, after extensive discussion about recent recommendations from a consultant, the committee decided to extend the conversation to a meeting on Friday.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Town Hall, 1 Town Center Court.

