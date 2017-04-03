If you think Beaufort County owes you money, you should read this

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s office has launched a new program to create awareness and return to taxpayers unclaimed funds currently being held by the county.
Notices of unclaimed property were mailed Monday, according to an office press release.
“There are many types of unclaimed property but the most common for the Treasurer’s Office is undeposited checks,” Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls said in a statement Monday. “It’s the taxpayers’ money and we are going to do everything we can to get it back into the hands of the people who earned it.”
After April 17, any unclaimed property will be remitted to the S.C. Treasurer’s Office. Taxpayers can search for and claim their funds through that office, according to the release.
Call 803-737-4771 for information about the state’s unclaimed property program.
For additional information about Beaufort County programs, visit www.beaufortcountytreasurer.com.
Comments