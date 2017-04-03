Candidates to lead SC Democratic Party to speak on Hilton Head Island

Candidates vying to replace outgoing S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison as the next leader of state party ware expected to speak at an upcoming lunch meeting of the Democratic Club South of Broad.
The luncheon is at noon on April 11 at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club press release.
The cost of the event is $20 for club members and $25 for non-members, the release said.
To attend, you must register and pay at www.scdemclub.com by Friday.
The candidates, according to the club release, are:
▪ Trav Robertson: The former state deputy treasurer served as Barack Obama’s South Carolina 2008 campaign manager and ran S.C. Sen. Vincent Sheheen’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign. He also served as executive director of Oklahoma Democratic Party from 2011 to 2015.
▪ Susan Smith: The president of the S.C. Democratic Women’s Council and southern regional director of the National Federation of Democratic Women has served on the state party’s executive committee and executive council.
▪ Cedric Blain-Spain: The Horry County executive committeeman is also running, but has not yet confirmed his attendance for the Democratic Club South of Broad event.
