Beaufort County to use agency to help collect past-due property taxes

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office will begin using a third-party collection agency to help collect past-due personal property taxes owed by businesses.
American Financial Credit Services will provide its services at no cost to county taxpayers, but will receive a 20 percent fee on the taxes it collects, according to a county news release.
That fee is “in addition to the delinquent taxes and is payed by the delinquent taxpayer,” the release said.
In the past, the county’s annual tax sale was the primary and only delinquent collection program.
In 2014, the county initiated the setoff debt program, which has “yielded positive results over the past three years but does have limitations,” according to the release.
“In general, businesses cannot be submitted through the setoff debt program,” said Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls said in a statement. “The program requires the use of a social security number, an identifier most businesses do not have.”
For more information, visit the treasurer’s website at www.beaufortcountytreasurer.com.
Comments