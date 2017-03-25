Politics & Government

March 25, 2017 7:29 PM

Contractors, public invited to meet Bluffton’s new chief building official

Staff reports

Bluffton is holding a meet and greet to give contractors and the public a chance to get to know the town’s new chief building official, Richard Spruce.

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. April 5 at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St., Bluffton.

