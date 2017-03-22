At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one on with developer's architect

Following Wednesday night's public forum to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Hilton Head National Golf Club, local residents approached the architect for the property's owner, Michael Kronimus, who also lives in Bluffton, to get some clarity on how the mixed-use development will affect them. For one, Kronimus promised no issues with noise, and no big box retailers within.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Soon-to-be public park in Old Town Bluffton

The Town of Bluffton and Beaufort County have partnered to buy a plot of land at 111 Calhoun Street in Old Town. The 1.3-acre parcel, purchased for $1.5 million, and split evenly between the two entities, is adjacent to the May River and across the street from Church of the Cross. Plans are to turn the land into a passive park, to provide more public access to the river. March 17, 2017.

House votes to fire DPS chief

The S.C. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to defund the position of director of the Department of Public Safety, essentially taking a vote of no confidence in the current director's leadership.

