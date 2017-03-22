The Town of Bluffton and Beaufort County have partnered to buy a plot of land at 111 Calhoun Street in Old Town. The 1.3-acre parcel, purchased for $1.5 million, and split evenly between the two entities, is adjacent to the May River and across the street from Church of the Cross. Plans are to turn the land into a passive park, to provide more public access to the river. March 17, 2017.