Politics & Government
At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one on with developer's architect
Following Wednesday night's public forum to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Hilton Head National Golf Club, local residents approached the architect for the property's owner, Michael Kronimus, who also lives in Bluffton, to get some clarity on how the mixed-use development will affect them. For one, Kronimus promised no issues with noise, and no big box retailers within.Josh Mitelman Staff video