World Affairs Council of Hilton Head to host Georgetown University law professor

Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University law professor and associate dean of graduate programs, is scheduled to speak at upcoming World Affairs Council of Hilton Head event.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. March 31 at the First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, according to a council news release.
Brooks’ talk is called “How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything,” and “traces the seismic shift in how America wages war,” the release said.
The event is free for council members and $15 for guests.
For more information on registration, visit www.wachh.org.
