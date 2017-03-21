Mitchelville Project could find new home at Hilton Head park next month

A lease agreement with the Mitchelville Preservation Project and Town of Hilton Head Island could start as early as next month.
The Town Council approved Tuesday the first reading of an ordinance to lease Fish Hall Creek Park to the nonprofit, which plans to preserve the Mitchelville story at the site.
“The ultimate goal is to preserve what is the Mitchelville story with some structure or technology,” Shirley Peterson, nonprofit board chair, said.
Per the lease agreement, the park will remain open for public use while under the control of the organization. The town also will continue to maintain the property at its expense.
Peterson said the organization’s next step is to create a master plan for the project. The lease agreement will be up for renewal two years after it is enacted.
Marc Grant, town council member, said he was excited to see the lease agreement approved unanimously.
“This should have been done a while ago,” Grant said. “This is the first step to show the community this is not just talk.”
The project aims to preserve and educate the public about Mitchelville, the group’s website states. Mitchelville was the first self-governed settlement for freed slaves in the United States.
Final approval for the agreement is set to take place during the town’s next council meeting at 5 p.m. April 4, at Town Hall, 1 Town Center Court.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
