Mitchelville Preservation Project could find home on town land

The Mitchelville Preservation Project could find itself a home at Fish Hall Creek Park if the Hilton Head Island Town Council moves forward with a lease agreement today.
Council members will review during its regular meeting the first of two readings to lease the park, located on the north side of the island, to the historical nonprofit group, according to town documents.
The project aims to preserve and educate the public about Mitchelville, the group’s website states. Mitchelville was the first self-governed settlement for freed slaves in the United States.
The public meeting will be today at 5 p.m. in the Benjamin R. Racusin Council Chambers at Town Hall, One Town Center Court.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
