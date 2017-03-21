Retired US Army colonel to speak at World Affairs Council of Hilton Head meeting

Retired U.S. Army Col. James “Tom” Roberts will be the featured speaker at an upcoming World Affairs Council of Hilton Head event.
The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. March 28 at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a council news release.
Roberts speak about the military’s efforts overseas “to minimize threats and improve (the nation’s) security,” the release said.
Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be a cash bar, according to the release.
Reservations cost $25.
For more information, visit the council’s website at www.wachh.org.
Comments