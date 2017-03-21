Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber official to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry event

Hannah Horne, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce director of public policy and small business, will speak at an upcoming meeting of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry.
The public lunch meeting is at noon April 12 at Indigo Run Golf Club, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.
Horne will speak about “helping the chamber’s members grow their business though education and political advocacy, current business issues and future developments in the area,” according to organization news release.
The cost of lunch is $20.
For more information and to RSVP for the meeting, contact Richard Hammes at 847-921-8188.
