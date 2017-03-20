Trump campaign is subject of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation

The United States is actively investigating any possible links between the Russian government and the election campaign of President Donald Trump, the director of the FBI said during a congressional hearing Monday.

It was the first official confirmation that security agencies are probing what is now called “Russia’s active measures” in the 2016 presidential campaign, including a look at possible ties to the Trump campaign. FBI Director James Comey said he was authorized to make the announcement because “of the exceptional circumstances” surrounding the campaign. He framed it as an active counterintelligence investigation “that includes investigating the nature of any links between any individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

Comey also said that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had “any information to support” Trump’s tweets alleging that President Barack Obama had ordered Trump Tower wiretapped during the campaign.

Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, later said that he had “seen nothing from the NSA side that we engaged in any such activity.”