Letters for Hope event to focus on Affordable Care Act

A letter-writing campaign expressing concerns over the replacement for the Affordable Care Act will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 26 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry, 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton, according to a news release.
Letters For Hope is a letter-writing campaign with the primary goal to voice concerns to politicians in a constructive and compassionate manner through handwritten letters. Limited writing supplies, including paper, pens, envelopes and postage, will be available.
Parents are encouraged to bring children to this family-friendly event. Letters for Hope will be an educational opportunity for elementary school students who are just learning how to write, as well as high school students who are looking to become more involved in their community. A tutor will be available to help those who are having trouble constructing their letters. Worksheets with tips on how to write a letter, along with addresses for local politicians, also will be provided.
Register by calling 843-415-3490 or emailing info@lettersforhope.org.
For more information about Letters for Hope, visit www.lettersforhope.org.
