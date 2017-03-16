Politics & Government

March 16, 2017 12:32 PM

Beaufort County, Bluffton partner to buy land for new park on Calhoun Street

Staff reports

Beaufort County and Bluffton are partnering to purchase a plot of land in the Old Town historic district to build a new passive park and provide more public access to the May River.

The two government entities will evenly split the $1.5 million purchase price, and Bluffton will take on “primary responsibility for operation and maintenance” of the roughly 1.3-acre property at 111 Calhoun St, according to a town news release.

The property is on the May River adjacent to the Calhoun Street Public Dock and across the street from Church of the Cross.

The historic Squire Pope Carriage House, built around 1850, sits on the property, the news release said.

Bluffton officials expect to close on the purchase of the property by June and improvements are likely to begin soon after.

