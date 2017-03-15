As promised, Mark Sanford will return to Beaufort County. Here are the details

As promised, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford will return to Beaufort County this week.
The South Carolina Republican will meet constituents at 3 p.m. Saturday at a town hall at the Hilton Head Island High School gymnasium, 70 Wilborn Road.
Sanford told an overflow crowd in Beaufort on March 3 he would return for more. At the Beaufort town hall, organized by local chapters of Indivisible and the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition, Sanford faced off with a lively crowd wanting answers about immigration, health care and Planned Parenthood. Sanford split his Beaufort meeting into two parts so he could speak to a group that couldn’t fit in the technical College of the Lowcountry auditorium.
The Hilton Head High School gymnasium is expected to be large enough to accommodate the crowd.
The Congressman has earned praise for his availability during a time when GOP lawmakers are under fire and being asked to account for their positions as President Donald Trump rolls out executive orders and policy proposals.
This will be Sanford’s seventh town hall in recent weeks, according to his office.
Sanford has broken from some colleagues in asking for Trump to release his tax returns and said this month in Beaufort policy couldn’t be whittled down to a Twitter message — the president’s favored method of communication.
The Indivisible groups were formed from the nationwide movement with the stated goal of opposing Trump. Sanford pushed back at times during the Beaufort meeting, telling the Indivisible members not all of his constituents felt the same way on certain issues.
Sanford said he would support Trump’s plan for a border wall but favored protecting the “Dreamers,” undocumented youth who were brought to the U.S. by their parents.
He asked the Immigration Coalition and Indivisible to set the details for the Beaufort town hall after they staged a rally at his Boundary Street office he couldn’t attend while voting in Washington, D.C.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments