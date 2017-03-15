Live in Bluffton and want to get involved in town government? Check out this workshop

The Town of Bluffton will host a citizen engagement workshop at 6 p.m. March 28 in the Town Hall auditorium at 20 Bridge St.
During the free workshop, participants will get an overview of town government, operations and initiatives, according to a town news release.
Information about town boards, commissions and committes will be presented, and participants will learn how to apply for appointments to them, the release said.
Light refreshments will be served.
While registration is not required, it is encouraged. To register, contact Debbie Szpanka at dszpanka@townofbluffton.com or 843-706-4534.
