White House on jobs report: ‘May have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now’

Before he became president, Donald Trump often blasted encouraging job reports under President Barack Obama, claiming they were manipulated or deceiving.
Just as I said last October, census workers cooked the job numbers for Obama right before the election http://t.co/g8yXdBu1Be— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2013
Don’t believe the manipulated job numbers. Walmart has just cut orders with suppliers because of rising inventory.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2013
The economy is in terrible shape. @BarackObama is manipulating the job numbers to hide the truth. http://t.co/nWoyi3ui— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2012
But after a promising jobs report for February — Trump’s first full month as president — Trump took full credit and offered no questions about the accuracy of the report. He retweeted a message from The Drudge Report, trumpeting the report, which claimed 235,000 jobs gained in February.
GREAT AGAIN: +235,000 https://t.co/GkockGNdtC— DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) March 10, 2017
President Trump on the job report, per Sean Spicer: “They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” https://t.co/8HYuY2A7tJ— CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2017
“I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly, ‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now,’ ” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said when asked about Trump’s previous questions about the accuracy of the monthly jobs report.
Great news for American workers: economy added 235,000 new jobs, unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in first report for @POTUS Trump— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 10, 2017
Spicer’s tweet came 22 minutes after the Labor Department’s report. There is a federal rule that bars executive branch employees from publicly commenting for an hour after the release time, according to The New York Times.
Spicer was asked about it at the press conference and said the information had been widely reported.
The economy added 237,000 jobs in February 2016 and 238,000 jobs in February of 2015, according to CNNMoney, putting this year’s number right in line.
There are also questions about how much credit Trump should get for the jobs report, given that he’s been in office for about 50 days and has yet to pass major economic legislation.
