Here are all the factions opposed to the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan

The long-promised GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is facing opposition from all sides, and a constellation of conservative and moderate Republicans have attacked the legislation, even though it has the support of President Donald Trump,

Democrats, of course, are unified in their opposition.

The bill is being debated in the House of Representatives, where it will move through four committees before a vote proceeds on the House floor. Republican leaders want to vote on the legislation on March 23, the day Obamacare was signed into law in 2010, but they don’t have much room for error. Republicans can afford to lose 21 votes in the House and pass the bill with a simple majority of 216 votes.