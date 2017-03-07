Politics & Government

March 7, 2017 10:32 AM

Trump welcomes tourists back to the White House, as a portrait of Clinton looks on

By ELIZABETH KOH

President Donald Trump welcomed tourists back to the White House as it reopened for public tours Tuesday, surprising a crowd of visitors who cheered as the president greeted them inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

As smartphones flashed and television cameras panned the crowd, photos captured a portrait of Hillary Clinton, former first lady and his former rival for the presidency, behind Trump as he addressed the groups.

Though news outlets reported that Clinton’s photo had gone up with Christmas decorations in 2016, the photo of Hillary Clinton has been hanging in various locations in the White House since 2004, according to the fact-checking website Snopes. Her portrait and that of her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were unveiled by President George W. Bush in a ceremony.

Clinton is joined by several other first ladies’ likenesses in the White House, including “Lady Bird” Johnson and Laura Bush.

As he welcomed visitors, Trump hugged a visiting elementary school student and encouraged the crowd to “work hard, everybody, work hard,” before he departed, USA Today reported.

The White House Visitors Office has been closed since Trump’s inauguration. Though self-guided tours of the White House are free, requests can only be fulfilled by a visitor’s congressional representative.

