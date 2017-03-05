State representative to discuss pension system with 1st Monday Republican Lunch Group

The Hilton Head Island 1st Monday Republican Lunch Group will meet at noon March 6 at Aunt Chiladas Restaurant at 69 Pope Ave.
The featured speaker will be state Rep. Jeffrey Bradley. He will discuss the status, problems and possible solutions with the South Carolina pension system which, like many other states, is underfunded.
Reservations are not required. The cost of lunch, including beverage, tax and tip, is $10.
For questions, contact Tom Hatfield at tommyhat@juno.com or 843-681-2170.
