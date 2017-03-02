Want to serve on a town of Bluffton panel? Here’s what’s available

The Town of Bluffton is seeking applicants for a variety of boards, commissions and committees that provide input to Bluffton Town Council members when making decisions or formulating policy.
The most immediate need for new appointees is on the Accommodations Tax Advisory, May River Watershed Action Plan Advisory, and Affordable Housing committees, according to a town news release.
The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee currently has three vacancies, and the May River Watershed Action Plan Advisory Committee and the Affordable Housing Committee have two each, the release said.
Detailed descriptions of each council-appointed board, committee and commission are available on the town’s website, www.townofbluffton.sc.gov.
On the home page, click on “Government”, click on “Boards and Commissions.” To access the application scroll to the bottom, click on “Go to Boards, Commissions & Committees Vacancies”, then click on “application form is available here” in the first paragraph of this page’s body of text.
Applications should be emailed to the Town Clerk Kim Chapman at townclerk@townofbluffton.com.
For more information, please contact Chapman via email or by phone at 843-706-4505.
