Tennis courts and dog park to reopen Saturday at this Hilton Head park

Chaplin Park’s tennis courts and dog park will reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly five months following Hurricane Matthew, according to a Town of Hilton Head Island release.
Island residents have been asking the town to reopen the park for several months.
Visitors will be directed to enter through the park's rear gate off Singleton Beach Road. Parking for both the tennis courts and dog park will be available only on Castnet Drive.
The biggest part of Chaplin Park can be accessed via a new pathway from the parking lot. The town constructed the pathway to keep pedestrians away from hurricane debris-removal work that is continuing at the park.
Tennis court use will still be scheduled through the Island Recreation Association at 843-681-7273.
