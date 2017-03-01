Beaufort County Councilmen Michael Covert, Tabor Vaux to hold town hall in Bluffton

Beaufort County Councilmen Michael Covert and Tabor Vaux will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way.
The meeting is meant to inform “the public of their goals for 2017 and to receive feedback from county residents,” according to a county news release.
“The agenda will include a discussion (about) happenings during the first 60 days of 2017, issues (the councilmen) will focus on in 2017, and projects that will impact their respected communities,” the release said.
Residents will have the opportunity to give feedback and ask questions.
Translators or interpreters can be made available if needed.
For more information or to request an interpreter, contact Covert at mcovert@bcgov.net or Vaux at tvaux@bcgov.net.
Comments