More Videos

0:47 What would the new arts, entertainment and cultural director do for Hilton Head Island?

1:07 Hurricane Matthew: How can debris affect the shoreline?

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:57 Rally in Bluffton on 'Day Without Immigrants'

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:50 Governor Henry McMaster talks schools and poverty

1:44 Governor Henry McMaster on Raising the gas tax

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster on supporting President Trump

1:21 Rep. Joseph Neal remembered at the State House

0:51 Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler pitches making technical college free