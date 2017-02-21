Politics & Government

February 21, 2017 8:57 AM

Here’s your chance to ask questions, share concerns with Beaufort County councilman York Glover

Staff reports

Beaufort County Councilman York Glover will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on March 2 at the Jehovah Church of Jesus Christ, 18 John Fripp Circle, St. Helena Island.

Residents can discuss any topic or concern they have related to the community, a county news release said.

Beaufort County environmental engineering and land management director Eric Larson will be on hand to discuss stormwater issues, the release said.

For more information, contact Glover at yglover@bcgov.net or by calling 843-838-3647.

