What do you think about arts, entertainment venue on Hilton Head Island?

The public is invited to join the discussion about the future of arts, culture, entertainment and heritage on Hilton Head Island via multiple public forums next month, according to a town release.
Currently a consultant working with the town’s Venue Committee is trying to address four key questions:
▪ Is there an audience for facility/facilities?
▪ What is the demand for facilities on the part of users?
▪ What facilities do we currently have and what is deficient in those facilities?
▪ Where are we going as a community and a region, and how does a project like this help us get there?
The town will hold the the following forums on March 1 and 2:
March 1
▪ Hilton Head Plantation, Plantation House, 235 Seabrook Drive, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Town Hall, Benjamin M. Racusin Council Chambers, One Town Center Court, 4 p.m.
▪ Hilton Head Public Service District, Community Room, 21 Oak Park Drive, 6:30 p.m.
March 2
▪ Sea Pines, CSA Community Center, 71 Lighthouse Road, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, 161 Mathews Drive, 5 p.m.
The session at Town Hall will be broadcast on the county channel and also will be available on demand from the town’s website, the release said. Those who want more details can contact Jayme Lopko, senior planner, at jaymel@hiltonheadislansdsc.gov, or 843-341-4695.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments