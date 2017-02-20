Head of Center for a Better South to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry meeting

The Liberal Men of the Lowcountry will host Andy Brack, chairman of the Center for a Better South, at an upcoming lunch meeting.
The center is a “nonpartisan think tank that develops ideas, strategies and tactics to help to reduce poverty, increase economic opportunities and work with thinking leaders who want to make a difference in the American South,” according to it’s website.
The meeting is scheduled for noon March 8 at the Golf Club at Indigo Run, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.
The cost of lunch is $20.
To attend, contact Richard Hammes at president@liberalmenhhi.org.
