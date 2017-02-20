Politics & Government

February 20, 2017 9:12 AM

Head of Center for a Better South to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry meeting

Staff reports

The Liberal Men of the Lowcountry will host Andy Brack, chairman of the Center for a Better South, at an upcoming lunch meeting.

The center is a “nonpartisan think tank that develops ideas, strategies and tactics to help to reduce poverty, increase economic opportunities and work with thinking leaders who want to make a difference in the American South,” according to it’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for noon March 8 at the Golf Club at Indigo Run, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.

The cost of lunch is $20.

To attend, contact Richard Hammes at president@liberalmenhhi.org.

