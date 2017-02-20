Beaufort County annual financial report delayed, will include Hurricane Matthew costs

The release of Beaufort County’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended last June has been delayed.
The report, typically released in late January, has been delayed “due to the significant financial impact to the county of costs associated with debris removal efforts stemming from the effects of Hurricane Matthew,” according to a county news release.
The county’s external financial auditors have requested that the county determine and include information pertaining to these projected costs within the report, the release said.
Once the report is completed, a notice will be issued to the public and the report will be posted online at the county’s website, www.bcgov.net.
