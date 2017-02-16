5 things to know about ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

1. What is it?
A protest/strike meant to highlight the contributions — both economic and cultural — of immigrants to the United States. Participants were encouraged to skip work or school and not shop, visit restaurants or even buy gas.
2. What is it in response to?
President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which call for a border wall between the United States and Mexico, a travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries — currently on hold — and stripping federal funds from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration agents.
3. Where were the protests?
Coast to coast, from Los Angeles and Kansas City to Atlanta and Philadelphia. Within the Carolinas, more than 250 businesses closed in the Charlotte region. Within Beaufort County, a rally took place in Bluffton, while a few businesses closed for the day.
4. Is it about legal or illegal immigrants?
Both. Legal residents, as well as those who are undocumented, were encouraged to participate and draw attention to the president’s immigration policies.
5. Who was most affected?
Restaurants. Roughly 12 million people are employed in the restaurant industry, and immigrants represent a majority of the workers. According to the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, 1.3 million restaurant workers are illegal residents. Among the thousands of eateries shut down Thursday due to employees not coming in to work was a Senate coffee shop at the U.S. Capitol.
