Here are the Beaufort County businesses that were closed Thursday

The following businesses and restaurants appear to be closed in connection with “A Day Without Immigrants,” a national protest that encourages immigrants to boycott work, school and consumerism in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the current political rhetoric surrounding immigration and to demonstrate immigrant contributions to the local economy.
South of the Broad
Emiliano’s Cafe: The coffee shop on Fording Island Road in Bluffton announced via Facebook in Spanish it was closed Thursday and would reopen Friday.
La Casita Supermarket & Taqueria: The Mexican supermarket posted on Facebook it would be closed Thursday. A sign written in Spanish posted at the business Thursday roughly translates that the market is closed for the day in connection with “A Day Without Immigrants,” and will resume normal hours Friday.
Little Steps Daycare and Preschool: The daycare in Bluffton announced via Facebook Wednesday night it would close Thursday in solidarity with “A Day Without Immigrants,” claiming all staff were legal immigrants who supported the cause.
La Huasteca Mexican Restaurant: As of 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the lights were off and the door locked at this Mexican restaurant. There was no sign on the door saying the eatery was closed, but the “open” sign was not on. The restaurant’s posted hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Protector Insurance + Seguros: The business in Bluffton shared a post on Facebook about “A Day Without Immigrants” Wednesday and readers report the office is closed. Calls made to the business received no answer.
North of the Broad
Taco Burger: A handwritten sign on the door of the small restaurant on Ribaut Road in Port Royal said the business was closed Thursday but did not offer a reason.
This story will be updated.
