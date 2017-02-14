‘Beyond the Bubble’ podcast: Sanctuary amid the political whirlwind

In the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kristin Roberts is joined by Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Chris Cadelago of The Sacramento Bee, Colin Campbell of The News & Observer in Raleigh, and Anita Kumar and Katie Glueck in Washington D.C. to look at the showdown over sanctuary cities; and how Republicans are reconciling President Trump's pro-Israel stance with the anti-Semitism of some of his strongest supporters.
