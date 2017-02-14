Bluffton Town Council to weigh in Hilton Head National, food trucks

Bluffton Town Council meets this evening to hold a final vote on whether to allow food trucks to operate, and to formalize the town’s position on the controversial proposal to redevelop the Hilton Head National Golf Club.
The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
Town leaders met last week with their counterparts on the Beaufort County Council to discuss the golf course redevelopment, which has been met with opposition from some members of the community.
Concerns — expressed by residents and town officials alike — center around overcrowding, traffic, infrastructure cost, and pollution of local waterways.
Because the golf course falls just outside of town limits, Bluffton Town Council members have little say over how the property is developed. Nevertheless, town officials want their concerns put in writing and submitted to the county.
The course’s owner, Scratch Golf LLC, had asked the county for a zoning change that could have allowed the construction of up to 700,000 square feet of retail space, 400 apartments, 500 single-family homes, an assisted-living facility, a 125,0000-square-foot convention center and a 1,500-seat performing arts center by 2030.
The massive project would also require significant infrastructure improvements such as a new public school, a fire and police substation, and major expansions to roads, county documents show.
The zoning request, which had the potential to transform a large swath of greater Bluffton, has been tabled and a County Council subcommittee has been formed to negotiate with the property owner.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2,100 people had signed an online petition called “Stop The Hilton Head National Project!”
Bluffton leaders are “generally opposed to the (preliminary plans for the project), as the subsequent development will negatively impact ... the May River and surrounding watersheds, community quality of life, and public infrastructure,” according to a draft of the document to be presented this evening.
The council will also put to the rest tonight the issue of whether food trucks can begin serving customers inside town limits.
Despite early opposition from brick and mortar restaurant owners, the council voted last month to grant preliminary approval to changes to town code that would allow the trucks to operate.
The codes changes — as long as they are not amended by council tonight — bar trucks from setting up shop within 200 feet of an established restaurant without permission from the owner.
The trucks would also be prohibited from conducting business on public streets or in areas that might impede pedestrian or vehicular traffic, and food sales would be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This story will be updated.
