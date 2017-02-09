Politics & Government

February 9, 2017 9:12 AM

Beaufort County Council retreat to focus on finances, disabilities and special needs

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

Financial planning and a discussion of disabilities and special needs are on the agenda for this weekend’s annual Beaufort County Council retreat.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continues through Saturday, according to a news release from the council. It will be held at the Disabilities and Special Needs Day Program and Administration at 100 Clear Water Way in Beaufort.

The council will review finances for 2017 and discuss goals for the next fiscal year.

Additionally, officials will discuss critical issues, governance and long-term plans for the county.

The complete retreat agenda can be found on the county council’s website.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Locals speak out against redevelopment of Hilton Head National

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos