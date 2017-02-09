First Beaufort County property tax installment bills have been mailed

The first of six installment tax bills for tax year 2017 have been mailed, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Treasurer’s office.
The deadline to pay the first installment has been extended to Feb. 28.
The deadline to pay 2016 property tax bills without penalty is Feb. 15. After that date, properties with an outstanding balance for tax year 2016 will be removed from the installment program and the property owner will be refunded any installment monies already paid, the release said.
The treasurer’s office does not accept installment payments online. Payments can be made by visiting any of the office’s three locations or by mail.
For more information, visit beaufortcountytreasurer.com.
Comments