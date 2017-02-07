5 things Bluffton hopes to accomplish in 2017

With the new year upon them, Bluffton town leaders gathered Tuesday to look at projects and initiatives for the new year.
Here are some highlights:
Parking ... again
Parking — as it is every year — is a concern in 2017.
The town has several soon-to-be-completed projects to address the Old Town parking crunch. Those projects include turning a recently purchased parcel of land on Calhoun Street into a new parking lot and adding on-street parking along several streets in the historic district.
Town Council will also consider alternatives to turning Old Town into “a sea of parking lots,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
That could mean changing town code to require builders to include more parking spaces in new commercial and residential developments. Town leaders also plan to push Old Town businesses and property owners to enter shared parking agreements to ensure spaces are used efficiently.
Let there be light
Walking around the historic district at night could become brighter — and potentially safer.
There is a plan in place to add more than 20 new lights along Bluffton Road, town director of engineering Bryan McIlwee said.
Town manager Marc Orlando said future street and sidewalk improvement projects — including those underway along May River and Goethe roads — will have improved lighting.
“That’s just part and parcel with the projects,” he said. “... Safety matters — we want people to feel safe when they park or walk.”
All aboard!
There could be a new way to get around town as leaders consider establishing a trolley service.
Orlando said the vision is to have a system to shuttle people around the historic district and to areas such as Buckwalter Place.
“The intent is a trolley that would connect the dots” between various neighborhoods in town, he said.
Orlando said the town is in the process of researching grants the could help pay for the trolley.
“There is still no real timeline” for when the service could get rolling, he said. “We still have to get some more information.”
The Farmers Market of Bluffton operated a once-a-week trolley last year. But that service screeched to a halt when public funding was yanked in December after the market failed to prove the rides were helping to bring tourists into town.
Looking to the future, preserving the past
As new homes and businesses spring up almost daily, town leaders want to increase focus on historic preservation.
That starts with the completion of a renovation project at one of the town’s oldest structures: the Garvin House.
Restoration of the house — which sits in Oyster Factory Park and was built in 1870 by freed slave Cyrus Garvin — is expected to wrap up next month.
Orlando leaders will look beyond Old Town to other neighborhoods such as Buck Island-Simmonsville — home to the historically significant Eagles Field — for opportunities to add new structures to the National Register of Historic Places.
The town also plans closer collaboration with local historical preservation and heritage tourism groups such as Celebrate Bluffton.
Town leaders are considering establishing financial incentives for developers who preserve and rehabilitate historic buildings rather than demolish them.
Lowering taxes
Town Council also plans to push for lower property taxes when budget preparation starts in earnest over the next month or two.
The town cut property taxes by about 5 percent last fiscal year.
“I’d like to say we reduced (taxes) again” when the 2018 fiscal year budget is passed in June, Councilman Larry Toomer said.
Sulka agreed, saying the town can cut taxes again by operating “lean and mean.”
Councilman Dan Woods said lowering property taxes should always be the goal, but he expressed concerns about collecting adequate revenues should “the economy slow down.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
