After Hurricane Matthew, local reps push for harsher looting penalties

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, state lawmakers from Beaufort County are offering new legislation that would increase penalties for looting during natural disasters.
The bill — sponsored by S.C. Reps. Weston Newton, Bill Herbkersman, Shannon Erickson, and Jeff Bradley — would expand state’s first-degree burglary law to include entering a property “with intent to commit a crime ... during the time period for which an evacuation has been ordered or 24 hours after an evacuation order has been lifted.”
Those found guilty of a of first-degree burglary — a felony offense in South Carolina — face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.
The legislation, H 334, was introduced last week and has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
